OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Assets under NPS rose to 33.09% YoY till February 2021: PFRDA

Assets under NPS rose to 33.09% YoY till February 2021: PFRDA

NPS is low-cost, allows exposure to equity (up to 75% of the corpus) and is reasonably tax efficient. Atal Pension Yojana is a periodic contribution-based pension plan. (Mint)
NPS is low-cost, allows exposure to equity (up to 75% of the corpus) and is reasonably tax efficient. Atal Pension Yojana is a periodic contribution-based pension plan. (Mint)
 2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 02:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Combined assets of AUM of Atal Pension Yojana and NPS rose 33.09% to 5.59 trillion in February 2021 from 4.20 trillion a year ago
  • The total subscriber base as of the end of February 2021 was at 4.14 crore, up from 3.40 crore a year ago

Combined assets under management (AUM) of the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana increased to 33.09% year-on-year (y-o-y) to touch 5.59 trillion as of February 2021. On the same day in 2020, the combined AUM of both the schemes stood at 4.20 trillion.

The total subscriber base as of the end of February 2021 was at 4.14 crore, up from 3.40 crore in February 2020 showing a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 21.85%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Inside the mad scramble to comply with the new labour codes


Number of subscribers in various schemes under NPS and APY

Combined subscriber base saw a 21.85% rise y-o-y in February 2021.
View Full Image
Combined subscriber base saw a 21.85% rise y-o-y in February 2021.

Besides, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) press release issued today said, "As on 28 February 2021, total pension assets under management stood at 5,59,594 crore showing a Y-o-Y growth of 33.09%."

Total Assets under Management under NPS and APY

TRENDING STORIESSee All
Combined subscriber base saw a 21.85% rise y-o-y in February 2021.
View Full Image
Combined subscriber base saw a 21.85% rise y-o-y in February 2021.

Last month, as of 31 January 2021, the combined AUM of the NPS and APY increased to 36% year-on-year, where it touched 5.56 trillion while comparing it with the combined AUM of both the schemes on the same day of the last year ( 31 January 2020), which stood at 4.09 trillion. Also, the total subscriber base as of the end of January was at 4.05 crore from 3.33 crore in January 2020 showing a year- on- year (Y-o-Y) increase of 21.63%.

NPS was initially notified for central government employees as of 1 Jan 2004 and subsequently adopted by almost all State Governments for its employees. NPS was later extended to all citizens of India (resident/non-resident/overseas) voluntarily and to corporates for its employees. NPS is compulsory for government employees who joined service after 2004 and it was opened to the private sector in 2009.

NPS is low-cost, allows exposure to equity (up to 75% of the corpus) and is reasonably tax efficient.

Atal Pension Yojana is a periodic contribution-based pension plan and provides a guaranteed pension of 1,000-5,000 to subscribers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout