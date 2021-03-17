Assets under NPS rose to 33.09% YoY till February 2021: PFRDA

Combined assets under management (AUM) of the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana increased to 33.09% year-on-year (y-o-y) to touch ₹5.59 trillion as of February 2021. On the same day in 2020, the combined AUM of both the schemes stood at ₹4.20 trillion.

The total subscriber base as of the end of February 2021 was at 4.14 crore, up from 3.40 crore in February 2020 showing a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 21.85%.

Number of subscribers in various schemes under NPS and APY

View Full Image Combined subscriber base saw a 21.85% rise y-o-y in February 2021.

Besides, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) press release issued today said, "As on 28 February 2021, total pension assets under management stood at ₹5,59,594 crore showing a Y-o-Y growth of 33.09%."

Total Assets under Management under NPS and APY

Last month, as of 31 January 2021, the combined AUM of the NPS and APY increased to 36% year-on-year, where it touched ₹5.56 trillion while comparing it with the combined AUM of both the schemes on the same day of the last year ( 31 January 2020), which stood at ₹4.09 trillion. Also, the total subscriber base as of the end of January was at 4.05 crore from 3.33 crore in January 2020 showing a year- on- year (Y-o-Y) increase of 21.63%.

NPS was initially notified for central government employees as of 1 Jan 2004 and subsequently adopted by almost all State Governments for its employees. NPS was later extended to all citizens of India (resident/non-resident/overseas) voluntarily and to corporates for its employees. NPS is compulsory for government employees who joined service after 2004 and it was opened to the private sector in 2009.

NPS is low-cost, allows exposure to equity (up to 75% of the corpus) and is reasonably tax efficient.

Atal Pension Yojana is a periodic contribution-based pension plan and provides a guaranteed pension of ₹1,000-5,000 to subscribers.

