Assets under NPS rose to 33.09% YoY till February 2021: PFRDA

Last month, as of 31 January 2021, the combined AUM of the NPS and APY increased to 36% year-on-year, where it touched ₹5.56 trillion while comparing it with the combined AUM of both the schemes on the same day of the last year ( 31 January 2020), which stood at ₹4.09 trillion. Also, the total subscriber base as of the end of January was at 4.05 crore from 3.33 crore in January 2020 showing a year- on- year (Y-o-Y) increase of 21.63%.