Assets under NPS rose to 36% year-on-year till April 2021: PFRDA

While comparing it with last month, the subscribers under the NPS and APY reached 42.4 million in numbers. This shows that there is an increase of approximately 200,000 subscribers this month. While the AUM of NPS stood at ₹5.78 trillion in March, this month it reaches ₹5.89 trillion. There is an increase of ₹11,000 crore in AUM.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}