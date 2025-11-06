Assured returns: Explore these 7 small savings schemes offering up to 8% annual returns; check list here

If you are a conservative investor, it is crucial to choose investment options that offer guaranteed returns. There are several post office savings schemes which deliver guaranteed returns in the range of 7-8% a year.

From NSC and Sukanya Samriddhi Account to PPF, there are scores of post office schemes that offer assured returns.

Here, we list seven popular post office schemes which give assured returns to investors.

7 Small savings schemes which give assured returns I. Public Provident Fund: This is among the most popular small savings schemes, which offers 7.1% a year (compounded annually). You can invest anywhere in the range of ₹500 to ₹1.50 lakh.

Deposits can be made in a lump sum or in instalments. The account becomes mature after 15 years, excluding the financial year of account opening.

II. Sukanya Samriddhi Account: This account offers 8.2% per annum with effect from 1 January 2024, calculated on a yearly basis. You can invest in the range of ₹250 to ₹1.50 lakh in a financial year. Deposits can be made in a lump sum. There is no limit on the number of deposits either in a month or in a financial year.

This account matures upon completion of a 21-year period from the date it was opened.

III. Kisan Vikas Patra: This offers interest in the range of 7.5% per annum compounded annually. The amount invested doubles in 115 months (9 years and 7 months).

You can invest a minimum of ₹1,000, with no maximum limit. The maturity period of the deposit under this scheme will be determined by the rate of interest applicable at the time of opening the account.

Scheme Return(%) PPF 7.1% Sukanya Samriddhi Account 8.2% Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5% Mahila Samman Savings Certificate 7.5% NSC 7.7% Time Deposit 6.9% to 7.5% SCSS 8.2%

(Source: indiapost.gov.in)

IV. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: This scheme offers 7.5% per annum, which is compounded quarterly. You can invest anywhere between ₹1,000 to ₹2,00,000.

After two years from the date of opening, the eligible balance will be paid to the depositor.

V. National Savings Certificates (NSC): This scheme offers 7.7% per annum, payable at maturity, compounded yearly. There is no maximum limit on investment.

The deposit will mature five years after the date of the deposit.

VI. National Savings Time Deposit (TD): This scheme offers interest in the range of 6.9% to 7.5% per annum. There is no maximum limit on investment.

The deposit amount will be repayable after expiry of 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, 5 years, as the case may be, from the date of opening.

VII. Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS): This scheme offers 8.2% per annum. You can make a deposit ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹30 lakh.

The deposit made at the time of account opening will be paid after 5 years or after the expiry of each subsequent three-year block if the account is extended.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.