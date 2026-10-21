On a Saturday evening in Bengaluru, 39-year-old author and educator Divya Ramachandran sat in a stranger’s living room as the host dismantled his collection of vintage wristwatches to explain how they work. On other weekends, she has shared poetry, attended African instrument showcases and joined a “PowerPoint hour”, where guests present on random topics they are passionate about over a potluck meal.
Dinner with strangers, ₹1,500 a ticket: the economics of India’s at-home social clubs
SummaryFrom supper clubs to themed game nights, home-hosted events are becoming a paid social space. Attendees seek meaningful connections, while hosts balance ticket prices, costs and profitability.
On a Saturday evening in Bengaluru, 39-year-old author and educator Divya Ramachandran sat in a stranger’s living room as the host dismantled his collection of vintage wristwatches to explain how they work. On other weekends, she has shared poetry, attended African instrument showcases and joined a “PowerPoint hour”, where guests present on random topics they are passionate about over a potluck meal.
About the Author
Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More