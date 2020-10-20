At least 669,914 new employees joined formal work in August: EPFO data

While EPFO saw fresh additions of 648,077 in July, it was 551,614 in June and 316,404 in May and a dismal 185,127 in April. Though there is a gradual growth in fresh payroll additions month on month recently due to relaxation in lockdowns and businesses trying to recover from the covid-19 shock, it is still much lower than the corresponding period in last financial year. For example, the fresh payroll additions in August 2019 was one million or nearly 330,000 more than August 2020.