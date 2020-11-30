At present, Rent Control Act varies from one state to another

The Rent Control Act lays down rules for renting of premises and aims at ensuring that both tenants and property owners are not exploited by each other.

As land is a state subject, each state has its own Rent Control Act. Many states have also come up with amendments to their Acts over the years.

But broadly, most ensure that owners do not evict tenants without sufficient reason or cause, and can’t deny essential services like electricity or water to the tenants.

The first rent law was passed in India in 1915. But not all states implemented it at that time. Later, many states amended it, or came up with a completely new Rent Control Act in view of the growing demand for rental housing in urban areas.

Maharashtra, for example, passed the Bombay Rent Control Act in 1948 that froze the rent prices at low levels. It was later scrapped and replaced with Maharashtra Rent Control Act. Similarly, states such as Delhi and West Bengal came up with their Rent Control Acts in the 1950s to ensure landlords didn’t exploit immigrants.

Many real estate experts and policymakers have criticized the Rent Control Act in various states as they think it is lopsided in favour of tenants.

