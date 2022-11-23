At this SFB, general depositors can earn 8% FD rate; senior citizens get 8.5%

When inflations are high, there is also an increase in consumer prices and the cost of investments, meanwhile, the value of money falls. Furthermore, this also leads to a cutback in the value of savings when it was earned. Hence, generally, it is guided to keep the inflation rate in mind when choosing FD schemes. Currently, India's inflation is at 6.77% in October 2022 but higher than the RBI's upper tolerance limit for the tenth consecutive month. RBI has hiked the policy repo rate by 190 basis points since May taking the rate at 5.9% currently. RBI's rate hike trend is to tame multi-year high inflation.