At this SFB, general depositors can earn 8% FD rate; senior citizens get 8.5%

Amid high inflation, usually, an investor might want to look for investment schemes that offer a rate of returns that could beat this economic indicator. The rate hike cycle by RBI since May this year has given ample opportunities for banks and other financial services providers to hike their term deposit rates. And currently, depositors can browse and compare the best FD schemes which give inflation-beating returns. That being said, Fincare Small Finance Bank is offering massive interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore along with a premature withdrawal facility. At Fincare, the general public can earn up to 8% on FDs, while senior citizens can earn up to 8.77%.
Amid high inflation, usually, an investor might want to look for investment schemes that offer a rate of returns that could beat this economic indicator. The rate hike cycle by RBI since May this year has given ample opportunities for banks and other financial services providers to hike their term deposit rates. And currently, depositors can browse and compare the best FD schemes which give inflation-beating returns. That being said, Fincare Small Finance Bank is offering massive interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore along with a premature withdrawal facility. At Fincare, the general public can earn up to 8% on FDs, while senior citizens can earn up to 8.77%.
When inflations are high, there is also an increase in consumer prices and the cost of investments, meanwhile, the value of money falls. Furthermore, this also leads to a cutback in the value of savings when it was earned. Hence, generally, it is guided to keep the inflation rate in mind when choosing FD schemes. Currently, India's inflation is at 6.77% in October 2022 but higher than the RBI's upper tolerance limit for the tenth consecutive month. RBI has hiked the policy repo rate by 190 basis points since May taking the rate at 5.9% currently. RBI's rate hike trend is to tame multi-year high inflation.
When inflations are high, there is also an increase in consumer prices and the cost of investments, meanwhile, the value of money falls. Furthermore, this also leads to a cutback in the value of savings when it was earned. Hence, generally, it is guided to keep the inflation rate in mind when choosing FD schemes. Currently, India's inflation is at 6.77% in October 2022 but higher than the RBI's upper tolerance limit for the tenth consecutive month. RBI has hiked the policy repo rate by 190 basis points since May taking the rate at 5.9% currently. RBI's rate hike trend is to tame multi-year high inflation.
Here are the latest interest rates on FDs below ₹2 crore.
Here are the latest interest rates on FDs below ₹2 crore.
As per Fincare's website, under this category, depositors can earn as high as 8% interest rate on 1,000 days tenure, while the yield on FDs for this tenure is 8.24%.
As per Fincare's website, under this category, depositors can earn as high as 8% interest rate on 1,000 days tenure, while the yield on FDs for this tenure is 8.24%.
Fincare offers a 7% rate on tenures from 24 months 1 day to 749 days, from 751 days to 999 days; from 1,001 days to 48 months; and from 59 months 1 day to 66 months.
Fincare offers a 7% rate on tenures from 24 months 1 day to 749 days, from 751 days to 999 days; from 1,001 days to 48 months; and from 59 months 1 day to 66 months.
The SFB offers a 7.75% rate on 750 days tenure, and 7.50% on 500 days tenures respectively. There is an interest rate of 6.75% offered on tenures from 12 months to 499 days; from 501 days to less than 24 months; from 48 months 1 day to 59 months.
The SFB offers a 7.75% rate on 750 days tenure, and 7.50% on 500 days tenures respectively. There is an interest rate of 6.75% offered on tenures from 12 months to 499 days; from 501 days to less than 24 months; from 48 months 1 day to 59 months.
On the highest tenure which is 66 months 1 day to 84 months, the SFB is giving a 6% rate. The lowest rate is 3.50% and is offered on tenures from 7 days to 90 days. A 4.50% rate is given on 91 days to 180 days tenure, and 5.50% on 181 days to 364 days.
On the highest tenure which is 66 months 1 day to 84 months, the SFB is giving a 6% rate. The lowest rate is 3.50% and is offered on tenures from 7 days to 90 days. A 4.50% rate is given on 91 days to 180 days tenure, and 5.50% on 181 days to 364 days.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.