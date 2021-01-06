Atal Pension Yojana: 15 lakh new subscribers enrolled via SBI in 9 months

Over 15 lakh new subscribers have joined Atal Pension Yojana (APY) via State Bank of India (SBI) during 2020-21 so far, News agency PTI reported. As per a data released by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), more than 52 lakh new subscribers have been enrolled in this pension scheme till 31 December 2020. With this the total enrolments have crossed landmark of 2.75 crores.

APY, a guaranteed pension scheme of the government, has seen substantial enrollments even in the times of coronavirus pandemic. SBI allows one to register for the Atal Pension Yojana either by visiting the branch or through net banking facility.

SBI Atal Pension Yojana Eligibility

Any person who is a citizen of India and is between 18 years to 40 years is eligible for SBI Atal Pension Yojana. The person should hold an active and KYC compliant bank account with SBI. The Atal Pension Scheme provides five fixed monthly pension options: ₹1,000, ₹2,000, ₹3,000, ₹4,000 and ₹5,000.

The amount is deducted from the subscriber's account on a monthly, quarterly or half-yearly basis. The amount varies from ₹42 and ₹1,454 per month.

How to apply for APY through SBI net banking

-Login to your SBI netbanking account.

-Select 'Social Security Schemes' .

-Choose Atal Pension Yojana.

-Now, select your savings account number that you want to link with APY scheme.

-As soon as you click on submit, you get an option to select the Customer Identification (CIF) number.

-Select the CIF which is system generated.

-Fill in the e-form which is visible on your screen.

-After filling in the personal details, you'll get the option of filing the nominee details.

- Select the pension details like amount, and contribution period-monthl, quarterly ot annually.

-Now submit the form and and download the acknowledgement slip.









