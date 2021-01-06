Atal Pension Yojana: 15 lakh new subscribers enrolled via SBI in 9 months

Over 15 lakh new subscribers have joined Atal Pension Yojana (APY) via State Bank of India (SBI) during 2020-21 so far, News agency PTI reported. As per a data released by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), more than 52 lakh new subscribers have been enrolled in this pension scheme till 31 December 2020. With this the total enrolments have crossed landmark of 2.75 crores.