Atal Pension Yojana account of income tax payers who joins after October will be closed2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 07:06 AM IST
- APY scheme is basically meant for an unorganised employee who belongs to a low income group
Listen to this article
Eligibility rules for opening an Atal Pension Yojana (APY) account opening is going to change from 1st October 2022. From 1st October 2022, an income tax payers won't be eligible for subscribing to the Atal Pension scheme. The central government has made it clear that if an income tax payer opens an APY account under the APY scheme, his or her account shall be liable to be closed. Hence, APY account of income tax payers, who joins APY scheme in and after October 2022 will be closed.