The Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance has issued notification in this regard citing, "Provided that from 1st October,2022, any citizen who is or has been an income-tax payer, shall not be eligible to join APY," adding, “In case a subscriber, who joined on or after 1st October, 2022, is subsequently found to have been an income-tax payer on or before the date of application, the APY account shall be closed and the accumulated pension wealth till date would be given to the subscriber."