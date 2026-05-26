Atal Pension Yojana: Scheme, eligibility, pension payout, tax benefits of APY, explained

Administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the Atal Pension Yojana is a government initiative that seeks to create a universal social security system for all Indians.
Announced by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2015, it runs under the overall National Pension System (NPS) architecture and aims to provide pension cover for the poor, underprivileged, and unorganised sector workers.
The contributions differ, based on pension amount chosen and subscribers receive a guaranteed minimum monthly pension of ₹1,000, ₹2,000, ₹3,000, ₹4,000, or ₹5,000 after the age of 60 years, based on the inputs made.
Notably, the contribution amounts are automatically debited from your linked bank account, and you will need to make sufficient balance to ensure the payment is completed.
A subscriber must contribute ₹42 to ₹210 per month if joining at age 18, or ₹291 to ₹1,454 per month if joining at age 40. Payment of premium can be made on monthly, quarterly or half-yearly basis.
Defaulting on the payments leads to small penalties being cut by the bank as follows: ₹1/month for contribution up to ₹100/month; ₹2/month for contribution between ₹101-500/month; ₹5/month for contribution between ₹501-10,00/month, and ₹10/month for contribution beyond ₹1,001/month.
According to a Clear Tax report, your account is frozen if you default on six months payments, and deactivated if you remain in default for 12 months (one year). The account is closed if you fail to make payments for 24 months (two years), with the remaining amount paid to the subscriber, it added.
The scheme provides tax exemption on contributions made by individuals under Section 80CCD of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for up to ₹1,50,000.
Additional exemption of ₹50,000 for contributions to the APY can be claimed under Section 80CCD(1B).
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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