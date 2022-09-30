Atal Pension Yojana (APY) to end for taxpayers from today: What’s now for them?

She further added that “However, these taxpayers do not need to worry as there are many other places where they can invest their funds. They can avail the NPS (National Pension Scheme) as well as PPF (Public Provident Fund). Under NPS, one can receive tax benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 over and above the 80C investments, which is Rs. 1.5 lacs. PPF comes with lower risk as compared to NPS. PPF generates fixed interest rates per year, whereas the NPS return rate is subject to market conditions and can vary every year accordingly. Funds put in PPF are tax-deductible under 80C, up to Rs. 1.5 lacs. Additionally, the interest received on it is completely tax-free and the maturity amount is tax-free as well. The interest rate for PPF is between 7% to 8% and for NPS, it is between 9% to 12%. Taxpayers can also avail of good tax-saving ULIPs (Unit Linked Insurance Plan), which will help them invest as well as get insurance while saving on taxes."

