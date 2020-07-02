Atal Pension Yojana: Auto-debit facility restarts, penalty rules eased

Atal Pension Yojana can be subscribed by any Indian citizen in the age group of 18-40 years. The scheme provides a minimum guaranteed pension ranging from ₹1000 to ₹5000 on attaining 60 years of age. Also, the amount of pension is guaranteed for lifetime to spouse on death of the subscriber and lastly, in the event of death of both the subscriber and the spouse, entire pension corpus is paid to the nominee.