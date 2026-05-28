Atal Pension Yojana: Who is eligible, Aadhaar required, can NRIs open accounts with pension scheme — Top FAQs answered

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority's Atal Pension Yojana aims to provide pension cover for the poor, underprivileged, and unorganised sector workers. The government initiative seeks to create a universal social security system for all Indians under the broader National Pension System (NPS) umbrella.
Subscribers will receive guaranteed minimum monthly pension payout of one of the following sums: ₹1,000, ₹2,000, ₹3,000, ₹4,000, or ₹5,000 after the age of 60 years, based on the contributions made by the subscriber after joining the scheme.
In case the account is closed before you reach 60 years of age, only subscriber's contribution plus interest earned is paid. You will lose the government’s co-contribution or the interest earned on that amount.
Can a central or state government or Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employee or NPS member subscribe to APY? Yes, any Indian citizen within the age group of 18-40 years, can join Atal Pension Yojana irrespective of their employment status or employer. An existing NPS subscriber can also subscribe to APY, if they meet the basic eligibility criteria.
How can I open an APY account? Approach the bank or post office branch where you have an Aadhaar-linked savings account to join APY. You can also open a new account and complete Aadhaar-KYC to gain access to the pension scheme.
Is Aadhaar compulsory to join the scheme? Yes. APY is included under the Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, which prescribes that individuals eligible to receive benefits such as pension from the scheme, are required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar or undergo Aadhaar enrolment.
Can I open an APY account without a savings account? No, a savings bank account or post office savings bank account is mandatory to join APY.
How can I check status of my contributions? Subscribers will be periodically intimated about activation of PRAN, balance in the account, contribution credits etc. through SMS alerts on the registered mobile number. You can also access the details through the NSDL's APY app. Besides this, subscribers also receive a physical Statement of Account once a financial year at their registered address.
Can a minor open an APY account? No. A minor cannot open an APY account.
Can a non-resident Indian open an APY account? Yes, NRIs in the 18-40 age group, with a bank account with APY point of presence (PoP) is eligible to open an account. PoPs are entities appointed by the PFRDA to provide services to all the citizens of India to open and operate their NPS accounts.
What happens if a subscriber becomes a non-citizen? The scheme is only open to Indian citizens. So, if a subscriber becomes a non-citizen, their APY account will be closed and the net actual interest earned on contributions (after deducting account maintenance charges) will be refunded. However, the government co-contribution, and the interest earned on the government co-contribution, shall not be returned to such subscribers.
What is the helpline number? Toll Free Helpline number for APY Scheme is 1800-110-069
Taxpayers can avail exemption on contributions made by individuals under Section 80CCD of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for up to ₹1,50,000.
Additional exemption of ₹50,000 for contributions to the APY can be claimed under Section 80CCD(1B).
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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