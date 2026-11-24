The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a government-backed voluntary retirement savings scheme designed primarily for workers in the unorganised sector and individuals seeking a guaranteed income after retirement.

The scheme allows Indian citizens to contribute regularly during their working years and receive a guaranteed monthly pension after turning 60.

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The pension amount ranges across five slabs: ₹1,000, ₹2,000, ₹3,000, ₹4,000 and ₹5,000 per month. The investment amount depends on the subscriber's age at enrolment, the chosen pension amount and the contribution frequency.

Here is how much a 30-year-old needs to contribute to secure the highest pension slab under the scheme.

Who can enrol in the Atal Pension Yojana? APY is open to Indians aged between 18 and 40 years. Since 1 October 2022, income-tax payers are not eligible to open an APY account. However, those who enrolled on or before 30 September 2022 can continue their accounts and make contributions, irrespective of their tax status.

Individuals can enrol by visiting the bank branch or post office where they hold their savings account, or by using their respective online platforms. Anyone can join APY, irrespective of their employment status or whether they work in the government or public sector.

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How much must a 30-year-old contribute for ₹ 5,000 monthly pension? According to the APY contribution chart, a person joining the scheme at age 30 will have to contribute for 30 years, until turning 60.

For the highest pension slab of ₹5,000 per month, the contribution requirements are as follows:

Contribution frequency No. of instalments Contribution amount Total investment Monthly 360 ₹ 577 ₹ 2,07,720 Quarterly 120 ₹ 1,720 ₹ 2,06,400 Half-yearly 60 ₹ 3,405 ₹ 2,04,300 *Source: APY Contribution chart

A 30-year-old subscriber opting for the ₹5,000 monthly pension under APY will contribute for the next 30 years.

The total investment will amount to ₹2.07 lakh through monthly contributions of ₹577, ₹2.06 lakh through quarterly contributions of ₹1,720 or ₹2.04 lakh through half-yearly contributions of ₹3,405.

While the total contribution varies slightly with payment frequency, the guaranteed monthly pension remains ₹5,000.

The required contribution also varies with the age of enrolment. For the highest pension slab of ₹5,000, the monthly pension ranges from ₹210 for an 18-year-old to ₹1,454 for someone joining at age 40.

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Contributions are automatically deducted from the subscriber's linked savings bank account. Monthly contributions are deducted on any day of the month, while quarterly contributions are collected in the first month of each quarter (April, July, October and January). Half-yearly contributions are deducted in April and October.

What benefits does APY offer after retirement? Upon attaining 60 years, subscribers receive a guaranteed monthly pension ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, depending on their chosen pension slab. This pension continues until their death.

After the subscriber's death, the same pension is payable to their spouse. After the death of both the subscriber and spouse, the accumulated pension corpus is returned to the nominee. For the ₹5,000 pension slab, the indicative corpus payable to the nominee is ₹8.5 lakh.

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Does Atal Pension Yojana offer fixed interest rate? APY does not declare a fixed interest rate. Instead, it guarantees the selected monthly pension, with contributions invested in accordance with PFRDA guidelines. SBI Pension Fund, LIC Pension Fund and UTI Retirement Solutions manage the investments.

The Central Government will fund any shortfall if investment returns are insufficient. If returns are higher than expected, subscribers may receive enhanced pension benefits.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please consult a SEBI-registered adviser before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.