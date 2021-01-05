Atal Pension Yojana gets over 52 lakh new subscribers in FY21 so far

New Delhi: Over 52 lakh new subscribers have joined Atal Pension Yojana (APY) during 2020-21 so far, taking the total enrolment under the government's social security scheme to 2.75 crore at end-December, an official release said. State Bank of India alone enrolled more than 15 lakh new APY subscribers.

APY is a periodic contribution based pension plan and and provides guaranteed pension of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 to the subscribers. Your monthly contribution depends upon the fixed amount of monthly pension you want.

Despite the unprecedented challenges poised due to pandemic, addition of more than 52 lakh new subscribers in the financial year 2020-21 so far has been remarkable and result of untiring efforts of banks, the Pension Regulatory Fund and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) said in the release.

APY is a guaranteed pension scheme of the government which offers triple benefits to subscribers on attaining 60 years of age. It also includes minimum guaranteed pension to the subscribers, the same guaranteed pension to the spouse after the demise of the subscriber and returns of the accumulated pension wealth as accumulated till age 60 of the subscribers to their nominees.

This pension scheme is administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) through the NPS (National Pension System) architecture.

PFRDA said it is committed to continue its endeavour to popularise the scheme through various campaigns at national and state levels, constant engagement with bankers, participation in State-Level Banker's Committee (SLBC) meetings, publicity through media and introducing digital on-boarding of APY subscribers.

PFRDA is the statutory authority established by an enactment of the Parliament to regulate, promote and ensure orderly growth of the National Pension System (NPS) and pension schemes to which this Act applies.

