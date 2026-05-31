Atal Pension Yojana: How can you withdraw my account? What happens on payment defaults — Check FAQs

The Atal Pension Yojana aims to establish a universal social security system in India, offering a guaranteed monthly pension to subscribers based on contributions made till 60 years of age. Here's all you need to know….

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated31 May 2026, 10:36 PM IST
The Atal Pension Yojana aims to establish a universal social security system in India, offering a guaranteed monthly pension to subscribers based on contributions made till 60 years of age.
The Atal Pension Yojana aims to establish a universal social security system in India, offering a guaranteed monthly pension to subscribers based on contributions made till 60 years of age. (Representative image)

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a government initiative administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) with the aim to create a universal social security system for all Indians.

Part of the broader National Pension System (NPS), it provides pension cover for the poor, underprivileged, and unorganised sector workers.

Atal Pension Yojana: Key highlights

  • Any Indian citizen within the age group of 18-40 years, can join Atal Pension Yojana irrespective of their employment status or employer.
  • You can open an APY account through your bank or post office using an Aadhaar-linked savings account. You can also open a new bank or post office account and complete Aadhaar-KYC to gain access to the pension scheme.

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  • APY subscribers are set to receive guaranteed minimum monthly pension payout of one of the following sums: 1,000, 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, or 5,000 after the age of 60 years, based on the contributions made by them after joining the scheme.

How to withdraw from APY?

To withdraw the subscriber will have to submit a request to the associated bank / post office branch. Once accepted and successful, you will start receiving the monthly pension until death.

Tenure of the Atal Pension scheme is till subscriber reaches 60 years of age. In this case, you will receive 100% annuitisation of accumulated pension.

However, early withdrawal is allowed in exceptional cases — i.e. death of subscriber, or terminal disease. In case of death, the pension will be given to the spouse or nominee.

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In case the account is closed before you reach 60 years of age, only subscriber's contribution plus interest earned is paid. You will lose the government’s co-contribution or the interest earned on that amount.

What happens if you default on payments?

Defaulting on the payments leads to small penalties being cut by the bank as follows: 1/month for contribution up to 100/month; 2/month for contribution between 101-500/month; 5/month for contribution between 501-10,00/month, and 10/month for contribution beyond 1,001/month.

According to a Clear Tax report, your account is frozen if you default on six months payments, and deactivated if you remain in default for 12 months (one year). The account is closed if you fail to make payments for 24 months (two years), with the remaining amount paid to the subscriber, it added.

Who is eligible to apply for Atal Pension Yojana?

  • The scheme is open to all Indian citizens between 18-40 years of age.
  • Since October 2022, Indians who pay income tax are deemed ineligible.

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  • You must have an Aadhaar-linked bank or post office savings account and valid mobile number.
  • You must commit to making contributions for at least 20 years.
  • Since it replaced the erstwhile Swavalamban Yojana, all previous beneficiaries were automatically migrated to APY.

How to apply for Atal Pension Yojana: Stepwise guide

  • To open an Atal Pension Yojana account online, you will have to check if your bank's allows registration via netbanking facility.
  • If it does, search for APY on the bank's website and register for the scheme using the auto-debit facility.

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  • For offline, you can visit your bank or post office for the APY form and fill in the required fields.
  • You will need to submit a copy of your Aadhaar card along with the form.
  • Submit the filled form and KYC at the bank or post office where you have an account.
  • The bank will give you an acknowledgement receipt for the form.
  • Once your application is approved, you will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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