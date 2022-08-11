Atal Pension Yojana new rule: These investors cannot join from October2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 09:47 AM IST
- Atal Pension Yojana aims to provide financial support after retirement to the people working in unorganised sector
Listen to this article
Atal Pension Yojana: The central government has amended the Atal Pension Yojana investment rules, which will become applicable from 1st October 2022. In the changed Atal Pension Yojana rules, an income tax payer will not be eligible to open Atal Pension Yojana account from 1st October 2022. In case, an investor who is an income tax payer, joins APY scheme on or after 1st October 2022, his or her APY account will be liable to be closed. The Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance has issued notification in this regard.