Atal Pension Yojana new rule: These investors cannot join from October

The notification issued by the Ministry of Finance says, "Provided that from 1st October,2022, any citizen who is or has been an income-tax payer, shall not be eligible to join APY," adding, “In case a subscriber, who joined on or after 1st October, 2022, is subsequently found to have been an income-tax payer on or before the date of application, the APY account shall be closed and the accumulated pension wealth till date would be given to the subscriber."