Any Indian citizen between 18 and 40 years of age can subscribe to Atal Pension Yojana. The scheme provides a minimum guaranteed pension ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 on attaining 60 years of age. Also, the amount of pension is guaranteed for lifetime to spouse on death of the subscriber and lastly, in the event of death of both the subscriber and the spouse, entire pension corpus is paid to the nominee.