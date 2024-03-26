Atal Pension Yojana: War of words erupt between Sitharaman and Jairam Ramesh
Jairam had quoted a study by Indian Council of Social Science Research to assert that nearly one-third of subscribers who dropped out of the pension scheme did so because their accounts were opened without any explicit permission.
A war of words erupted between the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over the effectiveness of Atal Pension Yojana (APY).
