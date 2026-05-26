ATM cash not dispensed but amount was debited? 6 steps you should take immediately

Have you ever encountered a situation where your ATM failed to dispense cash, but you still received a debit message? This can truly be stressful, especially if the amount in question is significant.

To address such situations, you must be aware of several important RBI guidelines that banks follow to ensure timely reversal. Still, on your part, prompt action and proper awareness are critical to speed up the resolution process.

6 things to do when your ATM does not dispense cash When you are faced with such a situation, make sure that you stay calm and follow the given steps diligently:

I. Save proof of the transaction immediately Keep the ATM slip, SMS alerts, and transaction reference number as evidence for your complaint. If nothing is available or works, click a photo and capture details of the transaction if possible. This will help you present your case properly, with evidence.

II. Wait for automatic reversal of funds Most failed transactions are generally reversed within a few hours. As per Reserve Bank of India norms, refunds are usually processed within 5 working days. You should follow this timeline properly and also fairly raise your dispute so that no time is wasted.

III. Call your bank helpline number Register a complaint with your respective bank/ financial institution and obtain a service request or ticket number for tracking. This number will help you follow up on the recent developments of your complaint. It will also help you resolve the issue amicably.

IV. Visit your home branch if the issue persists If the issue remains unresolved, submit a written complaint and request escalation through branch officials. This will expedite your request and help you achieve a clear resolution quickly.

V. Escalate the issue formally Approach bank officials, senior management members or the grievance cell for faster resolution. You may also escalate your issue through the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) integrated grievance system or the banking ombudsperson, as per the RBI's guidelines.

VI. Approach consumer forums if needed If your requests are still not heard or resolved satisfactorily and delays continue to persist, you can file a case with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). This is a quasi-judicial government commission, established in 1988. It serves as the apex national-level forum for consumer dispute resolution in the country.

What if you are withdrawing funds from an ATM different from your bank? Where to raise a complaint? In case you are withdrawing funds from an ATM that is different from your original banking institution, you must contact your card-issuing financial institution first. Not the ATM-owning bank. The bank that issued your debit card will coordinate with the acquiring bank using the transaction ID to process the reversal of funds, investigate the issue further, and provide an amicable resolution.

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In summary, you should never panic if you face such a situation. ATM failures are generally technical in nature, and they are resolved within a few days. Still, as a responsible debit card user, you need to track, report, document, and escalate to ensure faster refunds.