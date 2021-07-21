ATM cash withdrawal, debit card, credit card charges to increase soon

State Bank of India (SBI) has recently revised the service charges for withdrawing cash from its ATMs and bank branches in early July. For Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Accounts or SBI BSBD accounts, charges will be recovered beyond the free 4 cash withdrawal transactions including ATM and branch. Apart from this, SBI account holders will be exempted from any charges on the first 10 cheque leaf only. For cheque leaf beyond this limit will be subject to charges going to become effective from 1st July 2021.