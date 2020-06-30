ATM charge, minimum balance waivers expire today. Here’s what to expect

But according to K Shrinivas, director, Confederation of ATM Industry, despite the waiver, ATM transactions have suffered because of the lockdown and continue to do so. “While the lockdown is gradually getting lifted across the country and the economic activity is slowly picking up momentum, we are yet to see ATM transactions come back to the pre-covid-19 levels. Daily data published by RBI suggests that ATM transactions are at least 30% lower than daily volumes of pre-covid-19 period. It could be a long time before complete normalcy is restored," he said.