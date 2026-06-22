ATM fraud explained: Types, risks and 5 smart ways to protect your money

Automated teller machines (ATMs) are modern tools for conducting transactions seamlessly. They have made banking easier, paperless and instant. ATMs allow people to withdraw cash and view full account details, including recent transactions, at any time.
However, the comfort and convenience of ATMs have enabled fraudsters to con innocent card users and steal their hard-earned cash. They do this by utilising various tricks to steal funds and critical banking information, such as OTPs and PINs.
This makes it essential for every individual with a bank account to understand ATM fraud and how to protect themselves from financial losses.
Awareness and reading about new financial scams are the only ways to keep yourself protected from such scams.
ATM fraud is a way to steal money or sensitive banking information from ATM users. Some of the types are discussed below:
These are just a few examples of ATM fraud and their types. The primary focus of criminals in such scams is to steal data and other sensitive information. Criminals may also install hidden cameras or fake keypads to capture sensitive information.
Whenever ATM-related fraud occurs, it results in unauthorised transactions, psychological stress, financial losses, damage to credit profiles and credit scores, loss of hard-earned savings, identity theft and the disruption of day-to-day finances.
Victims and their families suffer immensely and lose considerable time in reporting the issue, blocking the affected credit or debit cards and recovering funds. In extreme cases, a fraud can cripple an individual’s entire life, create significant emotional stress and loss of financial confidence.
ATM fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated. In such an environment, knowledge, proper understanding of such scams, awareness and vigilance are your strongest defence.
By staying focused and following the essential security protocols outlined above, card users can significantly reduce the risk of fraud and keep their hard-earned money safe.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.