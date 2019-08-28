Over the last few days, a video of a cautious user who spotted a device to read debit card data at a Canara Bank ATM in New Delhi is being circulated widely. The video was shared by a Twitter user @rose_k01. Canara Bank was quick to address the issue, as it responded by ensuring there was no breach of sensitive user data. "It has come to our notice that a video is being circulated on an attempted fraud on one of our ATMs by installing a skimming device. This attempt, which was made in one of our ATMs in Delhi, was found out immediately and the devices were removed expeditiously. Thus no data compromise has happened. We have closed down this particular ATM pending completion of police investigation," Canara Bank said in a tweet.

“We, at Canara Bank take strict measures to safeguard our customers. We immediately located and removed the skimmer from Gowtami Nagar, Delhi ATM," the public sector bank added. The bank further informed through the same tweet that no data has been compromised.

Your card can be cloned at ATMs 😨 This ATM had a camera & chip installed very cleverly. WATCH video to see what to check before using ATMs 👀 pic.twitter.com/eKUwM2xusf — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 24, 2019

Hi Rosy, we, at Canara Bank take strict measures to safeguard our customers. We immediately located and removed the skimmer from Gowtami Nagar, DELHI ATM & no data has been compromised. You may use our Canara MServe app to switch off your Debit or Credit card when not in use.(1) — Canara Bank (@canarabank) August 26, 2019

Canara Bank said it has already taken some proactive, preventive and customer friendly measures to protect the interest of customers, so as to prevent loss of their precious money, the bank said further in the tweet.

1) Canara mServe Mobile app: Using the app, customers can switch off their credit or debit cards when not in use thereby preventing any unauthorise use.

2)The bank is installing anti-skimming and terminal security solutions in all the ATMs across the country.

3) For withdrawal of more than ₹10,000 from our ATMs by any of our customers, an OTP facility as additional security feature has been introduced thereby preventing unauthorized use.

4)Bank is flashing Do's/Don'ts to all customers through social media and SMS.

5) Fraudulent transactions due to third-party breaches where neither the customer nor bank is at fault, there cannot be any liability to the customer under the norms on limiting customer liability in unauthorised transactions, in case the incident is reported within three days. Thus the customer is totally protected from any monetary loss.

In order to safeguard their customers against risk while using debit cards for cash withdrawals at ATMs, Canara Bank has also launched India's first OTP facility for ATM withdrawals. The bank said that the OTP facility will get activated on ATM cash withdrawals of ₹10,000 in a day. Canara Bank said: “Now your ATM cash withdrawals in Canara Bank ATMs get safer and more secured with OTP facility on cash withdrawals above ₹10,000 in a day. This additional factor of authentication protects from unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals for our card holders."

We introduce India’s First OTP facility for ATM withdrawals.

Withdrawals in our ATMs now more secure for our card holders.#CanaraSecureATM pic.twitter.com/ZBn07fAGQe — Canara Bank (@canarabank) August 20, 2019

Tips to check ATMs for the presence of any card skimming

-If you find some people loitering inside the ATM or something fishy, leave the site immediately.

-Check the ATM for any hidden cameras.

-Look at the card reader to check for any skimmer attached.

-Check the slot from which cash comes out of the ATM.



