ATM withdrawal, bank locker to EPF contribution: 3 rule changes from 1st January

2] Change in bank locker rules: As per the RBI notification dated 18th August 2021, from 1st January 2022, banks can't wash off its hands from liability for loss of locker contents due to theft or fraud by its employees. The central bank of India has put bank's liability for such loss at 100 times the prevailing annual bank locker rent. The RBI has also directed banks to properly warn bank locker customers that the bank is not responsible for insuring the contents of the locker. The RBI has also stated that banks cannot sell locker contents insurance to its locker customers, possibly to prevent coercive insurance sales.