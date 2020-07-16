ATMs get covid-ready, set to go contactless soon

AGS Transact Technologies, a cash management services provider, has developed a prototype of a “touchless" cash withdrawal solution. “Cardholders can now withdraw cash from an ATM machine by scanning a QR code on its screen without having to touch the surface. Banks are required to make only a software upgrade to enable this feature on their ATM network. The bank’s customer can perform all the steps required to withdraw cash from an ATM using the mobile application, which includes entering the withdrawal amount and MPIN required to dispense the cash from the ATM machine." said Ravi B. Goyal, chairman and managing director, AGS Transact.