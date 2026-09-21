Attention, Delhi women! 18.5 lakh Saheli Pink Cards issued; get yours now to continue free bus travel from 1 October

Delhi’s Saheli Pink Smart Card will become mandatory for women passengers seeking free travel on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses from 1 October 2026.

The DTC has extended the existing paper-based pink ticket arrangement until 30 September 2026, giving women passengers more time to obtain the smart card, according to the circular dated 16 September.

The circular states that from 1 October, free travel will be allowed only after passengers tap a Pink Saheli Smart Card on the electronic ticketing machine. Those without the card will have to purchase a regular ticket and pay the applicable fare.

The Saheli Pink Smart Card was launched on 2 March 2026. The Delhi government has said that more than 18.5 lakh Saheli Pink Smart Cards have been issued so far.

According to a post on the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office’s X account on Monday, “With 18.5 lakh+ Saheli Pink Smart Cards issued, free DTC bus travel is connecting women and transgender persons with education, work and opportunities across the capital.”

Here’s a look at who can apply, how to get the card, and where it can be used.

Who can apply for the Saheli Pink Smart Card? The card is available to women and transgender residents of Delhi who are 5 years of age or above.

For issuing the card, applicants need to provide:

Physical Aadhaar card

Mobile number linked to Aadhaar

Name and other details required for verification The first card is issued free of cost. If the card is lost or damaged, a replacement costs ₹59, inclusive of GST. The card is valid for five years from the date of issuance.

How can you apply for the Pink Smart Card? Delhi women can obtain the card through two application methods.

Offline application: Applicants can visit a DTC centre, DM office, or SDM office. They need to provide their name, mobile number, and Aadhaar details to the concerned FOS agent for onboarding. Once the OTP verification is completed, the card is issued on the same day. Online self-onboarding: Applicants can register through MufinPay by entering their mobile number and Aadhaar details and completing OTP-based verification. After successful registration, they can download the QR acknowledgement and collect the physical card from an authorised DTC centre.

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Where else can the Pink Smart Card be used? Although the Pink Smart Card provides free travel on DTC and Cluster buses, it can also be used as a mobility card for Delhi Metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) services.

However, metro and RRTS travel is not free under the scheme. Users need to add money to the card before using it for these services.

Money can be added by scanning the QR code printed on the back of the card through a UPI application. To use the balance on the Delhi Metro, the card needs to be topped up through an Add Value Machine (AVM) at a metro station.