Attention PPF, SSY, NPS account holders! Do this by March 31 or else...
Various tax-saving investment avenues like PPF, SSY, and NPS require minimum contributions by March 31 to stay active. Failure to do so can lead to penalties and dormant accounts
As the financial year draws to a close, various income tax-saving investment avenues, such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), and National Pension System (NPS) necessitate minimum contributions to maintain their active status. Therefore, if you hold an account in any of these schemes and haven't made any deposits for the current financial year, you must do so by March 31.