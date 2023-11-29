Attention senior citizens, pensioners! If you miss November 30 deadline then…
Central and state government pensioners must submit their life certificates by November 30 in order to continue receiving pensions. The process can be done online, at a bank branch, or through doorstep banking
Every year by November 30, Central and state government pensioners must submit their life certificates or Jeewan praman patra in order to continue receiving pensions. With the advent of technology, the process of submitting a life certificate has become hassle-free. Pensioners can visit a bank branch, submit it online, or opt for a doorstep banking service to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra