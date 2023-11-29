Attention senior citizens, pensioners! If you miss November 30 deadline then…

Every year by November 30, Central and state government pensioners must submit their life certificates or Jeewan praman patra in order to continue receiving pensions. With the advent of technology, the process of submitting a life certificate has become hassle-free. Pensioners can visit a bank branch, submit it online, or opt for a doorstep banking service to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Certificate is valid for 12 months from the date of previous submission.

Requirements for submission of Life Certificate -PPO Number

-Aadhaar number

-Bank account details

-Mobile number linked with Aadhaar

However, if 'senior citizens miss the deadline for whatever reasons, including a technical error, you can submit it next month or later.

What happens if pensioners miss November 30 deadline? If you do not submit your life certificate by November 30, your pension may be stopped. The amount will only be disbursed after the certificate reaches the Central Pension Processing Centres (CPPC).

Pensioners and family Pensioners can submit their Life certificates through these seven methods.

1) Jeevan Pramaan portal

2) “UMANG" Mobile app

3) Doorstep Banking (DSB) Agent

4) Biometric devices at Post offices

5)Video-based Customer Identification Process

6) Face Authentication

7) Physical Life Certificate forms at Branches

With a view to spreading awareness amongst all the central government pensioners as well as the Pension Disbursing Authorities for the use of DLC and Face Authentication technology to submit Digital Life Certificate, DoPPW launched a nationwide DLC Campaign 2.0 from November 1-30 at 500 locations in 100 cities across the country, targeting 50 lakh pensioners, in collaboration with 17 Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries and Departments, Pensioners' Welfare Associations, UIDAI ad MeitY.

More than 16 lakh Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) or Jeevan Pramaan have been generated by the end of the first week of the launch of the campaign.

