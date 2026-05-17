Attention taxpayers! Excel utility for income-tax return forms ITR-1 and ITR-4 enabled — Here's all you need to know

The Income-Tax Department has enabled Excel Utility facility for forms ITR-1 and ITR-4 for taxpayers filing returns for AY2026-27 (i.e. FY2025-26 on its official e-filing portal. Here's all you need to know…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 May 2026, 05:06 PM IST
The Income-Tax Department has enabled Excel Utility facility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for taxpayers filing returns for AY2026-27.
The Income-Tax Department has enabled Excel Utility facility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for taxpayers filing returns for AY2026-27.(Representative Image)

Income-Tax Returns: The Income-Tax Department in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) stated that Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms have been made available for taxpayers for AY2026-27 i.e. FY2025-26.

“Attention taxpayers! The Excel utility and online filing for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers on the e-Filing portal,” the official Income-Tax India account on X wrote.

This means that taxpayers can prepare returns offline using the excel-based utilities, before uploading them digitally.

Where can you download the forms?

Eligible taxpayers can now visit the official portal, download the forms, fill them out, generate a JSON file, and upload it online after proper verification and cross-checking of details.

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Notably, it is important to use the correct ITR form to ensure smooth and timely processing by the I-Tax department (ITD). In fact, filing your returns with the wrong form may trigger a notice of correction from the department. Here's a look at the different forms available:

What are the different ITR forms? Check which to use

  • ITR-1: This form is meant for resident individual taxpayers with a total income of up to 50 lakh, salaried individual with one house property, and income from other sources.
  • ITR-2: The ITR-2 form can be filed by individual taxpayers or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are not eligible to file ITR-1 (Sahaj) i.e. do not have business income.
  • ITR-3: The ITR-3 form is meant for individual taxpayers and HUFs engaged in business or profession requiring the maintenance of elaborate books of accounts.

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  • ITR-4: ITR-4 can be filed by a Resident Individual/ HUF/ Firm (other than LLP) who has income not exceeding 50 lakh during the FY, income from business and profession computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, income from salary/pension, one house property, agricultural income (up to 5,000) and other sources.
  • ITR-5: This income tax form can be used to file ITR by a firm, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Association of Persons (AOP), Body of Individuals (BOI), and Artificial Juridical Person (AJP) with presumptive income from business or profession.

How can I file my ITR?

You can file your ITR through a certified professional i.e. a Chartered Accountant or financial planner or do it yourself through the Income-Tax department's website. In order to file your own returns, you will have to log into the site with your User ID and password. If this is the first time you are filing your tax online, you must register using PAN, Aadhaar and other related details on the website.

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What is the deadline for filing I-T returns?

For the current tax year, i.e. financial year 2025-2026 or assessment year 2026-2027, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026; while for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, is 31 August 2026. Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December, for FY25-26 / AY26-27.

Who is required to file ITR?

  • You are required to file your ITR if the aggregate of all your income / salary before deduction exceeds the basic exemption limit.
  • If you are a resident of India for income tax purposes and own any asset outside India in your name as a beneficial owner or have an interest in any asset outside India.
  • If you have spent over 2 lakhs on foreign travel — yours or any other person, as long as you have paid for the trip.

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  • If you have paid electricity charges of more than 1 lakh during the last year, even if the electricity connection is not in your name.
  • If the value of all your sales from business exceeds 60 lakh rupees, irrespective of your income level.
  • If bank deposits in your name exceed 50 lakh combined in one or more savings accounts or exceeds 1 crore in one or more current accounts.
  • If you have invested in shares, bonds, or mutual fund schemes of foreign companies or have Employee Stock Options (ESOPS), irrespective of your income level.
  • When you are an authorised signatory for any account maintained outside India, immovable or movable.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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