Attention taxpayers! Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 enabled — check details here

The Income-Tax (I-T) Department has on May 30 made available for taxpayers the facility of Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY2025-26.
In a post on social media platform X, the I-T Dept said, “Attention taxpayers! The Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2025-26 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers.”
As on date, the I-T Dept notified income tax return (ITR) forms 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. These forms are meant to be used for filing income tax returns (ITR) for FY 2024-25 / AY 2025-26.
On April 29, the department notified ITR-1 (sahaj) and ITR-4 (sugam). This was followed by notifying the ITR form 3 on April 30. Later, ITR forms 5 and 2 were notified on May 1 and May 3, respectively.
The I-T Dept on May 27 said it has extended the ITR filing due date for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025. The decision was made after a delay in issuing the notification of ITR forms.
In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that in view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs, and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for AY 2025-26, the due date for filing returns has been extended.
