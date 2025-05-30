Attention taxpayers! Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 enabled — check details here

The Income-Tax (I-T) Department has on May 30 made available for taxpayers the facility of Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY2025-26.

In a post on social media platform X, the I-T Dept said, “Attention taxpayers! The Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2025-26 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers.”

ITR forms notified: Check details here As on date, the I-T Dept notified income tax return (ITR) forms 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. These forms are meant to be used for filing income tax returns (ITR) for FY 2024-25 / AY 2025-26.

On April 29, the department notified ITR-1 (sahaj) and ITR-4 (sugam). This was followed by notifying the ITR form 3 on April 30. Later, ITR forms 5 and 2 were notified on May 1 and May 3, respectively.

ITR-1: This form is meant for resident individuals with a total income of up to ₹ 50 lakh.

50 lakh. ITR-2: ITR-2 can be filed by individuals or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are not eligible to file ITR-1 (Sahaj).

ITR-3: The ITR-3 form is meant for individuals and HUFs engaged in business or profession requiring the maintenance of elaborate books of accounts.

ITR-4: ITR-4 can be filed by a Resident Individual/ HUF/ Firm (other than LLP) who has income not exceeding ₹ 50 lakh during the FY, income from business and profession computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, income from salary/pension, one house property, agricultural income (up to ₹ 5,000) and other sources.

ITR-4: ITR-4 can be filed by a Resident Individual/ HUF/ Firm (other than LLP) who has income not exceeding ₹50 lakh during the FY, income from business and profession computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, income from salary/pension, one house property, agricultural income (up to ₹5,000) and other sources.

ITR-5: This income tax form can be used to file ITR by a firm, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Association of Persons (AOP), Body of Individuals (BOI), and Artificial Juridical Person (AJP). I-T dept extends last date for filing returns The I-T Dept on May 27 said it has extended the ITR filing due date for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025. The decision was made after a delay in issuing the notification of ITR forms.