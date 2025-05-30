Attention taxpayers! Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 enabled — check details here

The Income-Tax Department has enabled Excel Utility facility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for taxpayers filing returns for AY2025-26.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated30 May 2025, 11:55 AM IST
ITR filing: The Income-Tax Department has enabled Excel Utility facility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for taxpayers filing returns for AY2025-26.
ITR filing: The Income-Tax Department has enabled Excel Utility facility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for taxpayers filing returns for AY2025-26. (Representative Image)

The Income-Tax (I-T) Department has on May 30 made available for taxpayers the facility of Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY2025-26.

In a post on social media platform X, the I-T Dept said, “Attention taxpayers! The Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2025-26 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers.”

Also Read | ITR filing for FY25 extended from July 31 to THIS date

ITR forms notified: Check details here

As on date, the I-T Dept notified income tax return (ITR) forms 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. These forms are meant to be used for filing income tax returns (ITR) for FY 2024-25 / AY 2025-26.

On April 29, the department notified ITR-1 (sahaj) and ITR-4 (sugam). This was followed by notifying the ITR form 3 on April 30. Later, ITR forms 5 and 2 were notified on May 1 and May 3, respectively. 

  • ITR-1: This form is meant for resident individuals with a total income of up to 50 lakh.
  • ITR-2: ITR-2 can be filed by individuals or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are not eligible to file ITR-1 (Sahaj). 
  • ITR-3: The ITR-3 form is meant for individuals and HUFs engaged in business or profession requiring the maintenance of elaborate books of accounts. 
  • ITR-4: ITR-4 can be filed by a Resident Individual/ HUF/ Firm (other than LLP) who has income not exceeding 50 lakh during the FY, income from business and profession computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, income from salary/pension, one house property, agricultural income (up to 5,000) and other sources. 
  • ITR-5: This income tax form can be used to file ITR by a firm, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Association of Persons (AOP), Body of Individuals (BOI), and Artificial Juridical Person (AJP).

I-T dept extends last date for filing returns

The I-T Dept on May 27 said it has extended the ITR filing due date for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025. The decision was made after a delay in issuing the notification of ITR forms.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that in view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs, and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for AY 2025-26, the due date for filing returns has been extended.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceAttention taxpayers! Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 enabled — check details here
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.