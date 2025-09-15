Attention taxpayers! Facing difficulty in accessing ITR e-filing portal? Income Tax dept shares steps to resolve issues

ITR Filing: Amid several taxpayers complaining about issues in accessing the e-filing portal and demanding an extension of September 15 deadline, the Income Tax department on Monday shared certain steps for users to resolve the issues.

"Having difficulty accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal? Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings," the Income-Tax department said in a post on official X handle.

Meanwhile, in another post, the I-T department said that more than 7 crore ITRs had been filed so far. The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15 for income earned in 2024-25 fiscal.

Here are the steps Income Tax department shared to help resolve issues Delete temporary files → Press Win + R → type temp and %temp% → delete all files. 2. Clear browser cache & cookies → Go to Browser Settings → Clear browsing data (cache + cookies)

3. Use a different/supported browser → Latest version of Chrome or Edge.

4. Open in Incognito/Private Mode → Shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+N OR Ctrl+Shift+P (Firefox

5. Disable browser extensions → Especially ad-blockers or privacy tools.

6. Update your browser → Ensure you are on the latest version.

7. Try a different network → Switch to another Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot.

It mentioned that following above steps generally resolves most local access-related difficulties, adding for further support, one may connect with them through their official helpdesk or contact channels.

Several chartered accountants and individuals have recently turned to social media to report issues with the Income Tax portal, citing problems in making tax payments and downloading the Annual Information Statement (AIS).

While responding to a post that highlighted issues with ITR filing and tax payment, the Income Tax Department earlier in the day stated, "The e-filing portal is working fine. Please clear your browser cache or try accessing the portal through a different browser". It further asked people to send their details (along with PAN and mobile number) to e-mail id orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.

The Income Tax Department on September 14 responded to users claiming issues with downloading AIS/TIS, saying, “The AIS/TIS facility is functioning without any issues. May we request you to please try accessing it again. In case you continue to face difficulties, please share your details (along with your mobile number & public IP address) with us at cmcpc_support@insight.gov.in.”

Also Read | ITR Due Date Extension News 2025 LIVE: Over 7 crore returns have been filed

Earlier the extension was on account of 'structural, content revisions' Earlier, in May, the department had announced an extension of the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, applicable to individuals, HUFs and entities not subject to audit, from July 31 to September 15.

This extension was on account of "structural and content revisions" made in the ITR forms, which were notified in late April and early May. These updates to the ITR forms for AY 2025-26 required corresponding changes to be implemented in the ITR filing utilities and back-end systems.