Attention taxpayers! File ITR before THIS date or face penalties for delayed returns — 5 key things to know

ITR Filing: It is that time of the year again when taxpayers across the country file their income tax returns (ITR). As such, here's a detailed look at the ITR due date, the last deadline to file returns, delayed ITR filing and penalty for late filing of your income tax returns.
Before filing your ITR keep the following documents ready as applicable:
Further, the Income-Tax (I-T) Department has noted that when filing your returns all assessees must complete the process by completing e-verification of their ITR filing. If not done within 30 days, it may result in your ITR refund getting delayed due to “invalid” or “incomplete” process.
The tax department has clarified that you can complete the requirement on the e-filing portal using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or electronic verification code (EVC) generated using a pre-validated bank account or pre-validated demat account, to ensure a secure and hassle-free process.
Notably, all Indian residents are required to file their ITR for income tax purpose:
The last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) for financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is September 15, 2025. This has extended from July 31, 2025.
Taxpayers who miss the September 15 deadline can still file a delayed return by December 31, 2025, for FY24-25 / AY25-26.
While you are allowed to file delayed ITR till the year-end, please note that these filings will attract penalties between ₹1,000 and ₹10,000 depending on the duration of delay, as follows:
Also, please note that the more you delay your ITR filing, such returns may lose out on certain deductions for lower tax, and would likely be subject to increased scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be considered as professional tax advice. For personalised guidance, please consult a certified Chartered Accountant or a qualified tax advisor.
