Attention taxpayers! File ITR before THIS date or face penalties for delayed returns — 5 key things to know

Taxpayers must file income tax returns (ITR) by September 15, 2025, extended from July 31. Delayed filings until December 31 incur penalties. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 Aug 2025, 08:13 PM IST
ITR filing update: This year deadline to file your ITR is September 15, 2025. However, you can file a belated return by December 31 of the relevant assessment year.
ITR Filing: It is that time of the year again when taxpayers across the country file their income tax returns (ITR). As such, here's a detailed look at the ITR due date, the last deadline to file returns, delayed ITR filing and penalty for late filing of your income tax returns.

Before filing your ITR keep the following documents ready as applicable:

  • Form 16 (from current employer and former employer if you changed jobs mid-year),
  • PAN Card,
  • Aadhaar Card (PAN-Aadhaar must be linked),
  • Investment proofs (including bank deposits, PPF deposits, etc.), home loan interest certificate, and insurance premium payment receipts.

Further, the Income-Tax (I-T) Department has noted that when filing your returns all assessees must complete the process by completing e-verification of their ITR filing. If not done within 30 days, it may result in your ITR refund getting delayed due to “invalid” or “incomplete” process.

The tax department has clarified that you can complete the requirement on the e-filing portal using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or electronic verification code (EVC) generated using a pre-validated bank account or pre-validated demat account, to ensure a secure and hassle-free process.

1. Who must file ITR?

Notably, all Indian residents are required to file their ITR for income tax purpose:

  • If the aggregate of your income or salary exceeds the prescribed limits.
  • If they hold assets in India or abroad;
  • If they have investments in markets, shares, or ESOPs;
  • If they have bank deposits exceeding 50 lakh combined;
  • If they have savings or current account exceeding 1 crore total;
  • If they have paid electricity bill over 1 lakh annually; or
  • If they have travelled internationally with expenditure over 2 lakh; and
  • If the value of their sales (irrespective of income) exceeds 60 lakh.

2. When ITR filing deadline?

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) for financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is September 15, 2025. This has extended from July 31, 2025.

3. What should you do if you miss the ITR deadline?

Taxpayers who miss the September 15 deadline can still file a delayed return by December 31, 2025, for FY24-25 / AY25-26.

4. What is the penalty for missing deadline?

While you are allowed to file delayed ITR till the year-end, please note that these filings will attract penalties between 1,000 and 10,000 depending on the duration of delay, as follows:

  • For individuals with an income above 5 lakh, filing a belated return will incur a penalty of up to 5,000.
  • For taxpayers with a net taxable income of 5 lakhs or lower, the maximum penalty for filing a belated ITR is 1,000.

Also, please note that the more you delay your ITR filing, such returns may lose out on certain deductions for lower tax, and would likely be subject to increased scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.

5. Which ITR form should you choose?

  • Choose ITR-1 form: If you are an individual with income from salary, one house property, and other sources.
  • Choose ITR-2 form: If you are an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) without business income.
  • Choose ITR-3 form: If you are an individual or HUF with income from business or profession.
  • Choose ITR-4 form: If you have presumptive income from business or profession.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be considered as professional tax advice. For personalised guidance, please consult a certified Chartered Accountant or a qualified tax advisor.

