Attention UPI ID holders! Govt has this important message for you
NPCI issued guidelines for deactivating UPI IDs, UPI numbers, and phone numbers of inactive customers
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued the guidelines on November 7, 2023, regarding the deactivation of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) IDs, UPI numbers, and phone numbers of Customers who have not performed any financial or non-financial transactions (balance inquiry, PIN change, etc.) for one year from any Third Party Application Providers (TPAPs) or PSP applications.