AU Bank Zenith+ Credit Card: From eligibility to benefits; all you need to know

AU Bank's latest addition to the premium category, the AU Bank Zenith Plus Credit Card, arrives with a joining fee of ₹4999 plus taxes, catering perfectly to frequent travellers and high-spending individuals. As a welcome perk, enjoy ₹5000 worth of gift vouchers from prestigious brands like Taj Hotels, Michael Kors, and Tata Cliq.

The card offers a competitive reward rate, granting 2 RPs per ₹100 spent on dining, international, and travel expenses, and 1 RP ₹100 elsewhere. Plus, on reaching an annual spend of ₹12 lakhs, you receive a complimentary Taj Epicure Membership. Additionally, relish 16 complimentary domestic and international lounge visits, free golf rounds, and BOGO movie tickets.

Noteworthy is the low 0.99% forex markup fee, making it ideal for those engaging in regular foreign currency transactions. Explore more about the AU Bank Zenith+ Credit Card in the following sections.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the card, the applicant must adhere to these eligibility criteria:

The primary applicant should be between 21 to 60 years old, while any add-on cardholder must be at least 18 years old.

Residency in India is mandatory.

A minimum net monthly income of ₹ 2.5 lakhs is required for eligibility.

Fees and charges

Enrollment fee: ₹4999 + applicable taxes.

Annual fee: ₹4999 + GST, with an option to waive the renewal fee by spending ₹8 lakhs within the card anniversary year.

Fuel surcharge waiver: Enjoy a 1% surcharge waiver on all transactions across all fuel stations, with a maximum waiver capped at ₹1000 per statement cycle.

Foreign currency markup: The markup stands at 0.99% of the transactional amount plus GST, approximately 1.168%.

Interest rates: A monthly interest rate of 1.99%, equivalent to an annual rate of 23.8%.

Features and benefits

Welcome benefit: Receive welcome vouchers valued at ₹5000, redeemable at premier establishments like Taj Hotels, Tata Cliq, Michael Kors, and other luxury brands. Alternatively, customers have the option to opt for a welcome benefit of 5000 reward points (RPs).

Milestone benefits: Earn an additional bonus of 1000 reward points by spending ₹75,000 or above in a month. Achieve a complimentary Taj Epicure Membership upon reaching ₹12 lakhs in spends within the card anniversary year. Special Categories Merchant Category Codes, Fuel, Cash & EMI transactions are not eligible for monthly milestone calculation.

Renewal benefit: Earn 5000 reward points each time you settle the card's membership or renewal fees, starting from the second year onwards.

Reward earning rate: You have the opportunity to accrue 2 reward points for every ₹100 spent using the card, specifically on travel, dining, and international transactions. Earn 1 reward point per ₹100 on retail spends across all merchant categories. Each RP holds a value equivalent to ₹1.

Some spending categories are excluded from earning reward points. Please note that cash advances, fuel purchases, and EMI transactions do not qualify for earning reward points.

Movie benefit: Receive a complimentary allocation of 16 complimentary buy-one-get-one movie or event tickets from BookMyShow. (maximum 4 BOGO tickets every calendar quarter with discounts of up to ₹500 per ticket.)

Travel benefits

Domestic airport lounge access: Indulge in comfort and relaxation with access to 16 complimentary lounge access. For an eligible list of Zenith+ Domestic Airport lounges, check here.

International airport lounge access: Avail complimentary 16 International lounges access using a priority pass. For an eligible list of Priority Pass lounges, check here.

Note: Maximum 4 complimentary lounge access per calendar quarter. Usage of Priority Pass within India is chargeable.

Airport meet and assist: Get end-to-end airport VIP check-in with 4 complimentary services per annum (max 1 per calendar quarter). You can book the service by calling the concierge at 022-42320298 or 1800 210 0298.

Golf games: Enjoy your game with 8 complimentary golf games or lessons annually. (maximum 2 complimentary golf rounds/lessons per calendar quarter).

Foreign currency markup: The markup stands at 0.99% on all international transactional amounts plus GST, approximately 1.168%.

Insurance benefits

Air accident cover: Maximum ₹2 crore

Card liability cover: Maximum ₹15 lakhs

Credit shield: Maximum ₹15 lakhs

Purchase protection: Maximum ₹50,000

Other travel-related covers: In the event of baggage delay, delay in flight, loss of passport and plane hijack.

Device protection plan: Get a complimentary device protection plan on mobile phones and 1-year extended warranty for mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and white goods purchased.

In conclusion, AU Bank has introduced the premium Zenith+ Credit Card, mirroring the renowned Zenith card's prestige, with a joining fee of ₹4999 plus taxes. Boasting impressive features and privileges across diverse spending categories, it entices users with ₹5000 worth of luxury brand vouchers.

Cardholders can earn 2 reward points on international, dining, and travel expenses, and 1 RP on other transactions. Ideal for frequent travellers, this card provides milestone perks like a complimentary Taj Epicure Membership, access to domestic and international lounges, free golf rounds, and a minimal forex markup fee of 0.99%.

Additionally, it offers enticing movie and dining benefits, making it a stellar choice that echoes the Zenith credit card's advantages while maintaining a lower fee.

