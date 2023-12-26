AU Bank Zenith+ Credit Card: From eligibility to benefits; all you need to know
AU Bank's latest addition to the premium category, the AU Bank Zenith Plus Credit Card, arrives with a joining fee of ₹4999 plus taxes, catering perfectly to frequent travellers and high-spending individuals. As a welcome perk, enjoy ₹5000 worth of gift vouchers from prestigious brands like Taj Hotels, Michael Kors, and Tata Cliq.