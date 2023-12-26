AU Bank Zenith+ Credit Card: From eligibility to benefits; all you need to know

AU Bank's latest addition to the premium category, the AU Bank Zenith Plus Credit Card, arrives with a joining fee of ₹4999 plus taxes, catering perfectly to frequent travellers and high-spending individuals. As a welcome perk, enjoy ₹5000 worth of gift vouchers from prestigious brands like Taj Hotels, Michael Kors, and Tata Cliq. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The card offers a competitive reward rate, granting 2 RPs per ₹100 spent on dining, international, and travel expenses, and 1 RP ₹100 elsewhere. Plus, on reaching an annual spend of ₹12 lakhs, you receive a complimentary Taj Epicure Membership. Additionally, relish 16 complimentary domestic and international lounge visits, free golf rounds, and BOGO movie tickets.

Noteworthy is the low 0.99% forex markup fee, making it ideal for those engaging in regular foreign currency transactions. Explore more about the AU Bank Zenith+ Credit Card in the following sections.

Eligibility criteria To qualify for the card, the applicant must adhere to these eligibility criteria:

The primary applicant should be between 21 to 60 years old, while any add-on cardholder must be at least 18 years old.

Residency in India is mandatory.

A minimum net monthly income of ₹ 2.5 lakhs is required for eligibility. Fees and charges Enrollment fee: ₹ 4999 + applicable taxes. 4999 + applicable taxes.

Annual fee: ₹4999 + GST, with an option to waive the renewal fee by spending ₹8 lakhs within the card anniversary year.

Fuel surcharge waiver: Enjoy a 1% surcharge waiver on all transactions across all fuel stations, with a maximum waiver capped at ₹1000 per statement cycle.

Foreign currency markup: The markup stands at 0.99% of the transactional amount plus GST, approximately 1.168%.

Interest rates: A monthly interest rate of 1.99%, equivalent to an annual rate of 23.8%.

Features and benefits Welcome benefit: Receive welcome vouchers valued at Receive welcome vouchers valued at ₹ 5000, redeemable at premier establishments like Taj Hotels, Tata Cliq, Michael Kors, and other luxury brands. Alternatively, customers have the option to opt for a welcome benefit of 5000 reward points (RPs). 5000, redeemable at premier establishments like Taj Hotels, Tata Cliq, Michael Kors, and other luxury brands. Alternatively, customers have the option to opt for a welcome benefit of 5000 reward points (RPs).

Milestone benefits: Earn an additional bonus of 1000 reward points by spending ₹75,000 or above in a month. Achieve a complimentary Taj Epicure Membership upon reaching ₹12 lakhs in spends within the card anniversary year. Special Categories Merchant Category Codes, Fuel, Cash & EMI transactions are not eligible for monthly milestone calculation.

Renewal benefit: Earn 5000 reward points each time you settle the card's membership or renewal fees, starting from the second year onwards.

Reward earning rate: You have the opportunity to accrue 2 reward points for every ₹100 spent using the card, specifically on travel, dining, and international transactions. Earn 1 reward point per ₹100 on retail spends across all merchant categories. Each RP holds a value equivalent to ₹1.

Some spending categories are excluded from earning reward points. Please note that cash advances, fuel purchases, and EMI transactions do not qualify for earning reward points.

Movie benefit: Receive a complimentary allocation of 16 complimentary buy-one-get-one movie or event tickets from BookMyShow. (maximum 4 BOGO tickets every calendar quarter with discounts of up to ₹500 per ticket.)

Travel benefits Domestic airport lounge access: Indulge in comfort and relaxation with access to 16 complimentary lounge access. For an eligible list of Zenith+ Domestic Airport lounges, Indulge in comfort and relaxation with access to 16 complimentary lounge access. For an eligible list of Zenith+ Domestic Airport lounges, check here

International airport lounge access: Avail complimentary 16 International lounges access using a priority pass. For an eligible list of Priority Pass lounges, check here.

Note: Maximum 4 complimentary lounge access per calendar quarter. Usage of Priority Pass within India is chargeable.

Airport meet and assist: Get end-to-end airport VIP check-in with 4 complimentary services per annum (max 1 per calendar quarter). You can book the service by calling the concierge at 022-42320298 or 1800 210 0298.

Golf games: Enjoy your game with 8 complimentary golf games or lessons annually. (maximum 2 complimentary golf rounds/lessons per calendar quarter).

Foreign currency markup: The markup stands at 0.99% on all international transactional amounts plus GST, approximately 1.168%.

Insurance benefits Air accident cover: Maximum Maximum ₹ 2 crore 2 crore

Card liability cover: Maximum ₹15 lakhs

Credit shield: Maximum ₹15 lakhs

Purchase protection: Maximum ₹50,000

Other travel-related covers: In the event of baggage delay, delay in flight, loss of passport and plane hijack.

Device protection plan: Get a complimentary device protection plan on mobile phones and 1-year extended warranty for mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and white goods purchased.

In conclusion, AU Bank has introduced the premium Zenith+ Credit Card, mirroring the renowned Zenith card's prestige, with a joining fee of ₹4999 plus taxes. Boasting impressive features and privileges across diverse spending categories, it entices users with ₹5000 worth of luxury brand vouchers.

Cardholders can earn 2 reward points on international, dining, and travel expenses, and 1 RP on other transactions. Ideal for frequent travellers, this card provides milestone perks like a complimentary Taj Epicure Membership, access to domestic and international lounges, free golf rounds, and a minimal forex markup fee of 0.99%.

Additionally, it offers enticing movie and dining benefits, making it a stellar choice that echoes the Zenith credit card's advantages while maintaining a lower fee.

Rohit Gyanchandani is Managing Director at Nandi Nivesh Private Limited



