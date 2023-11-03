AU SFB and ixigo introduce high-end co-branded travel credit card for modern travellers; details here
The ixigo-AU co-branded credit card represents an offering that covers all aspects of travel, including flights, trains, buses, and hotels.
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), the largest small finance bank in India, has partnered with ixigo, one of the leading travel platforms, to introduce a premium co-branded credit card tailored for contemporary travellers.
