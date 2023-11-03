AU SFB and ixigo introduce high-end co-branded travel credit card for modern travellers; details here

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), the largest small finance bank in India, has partnered with ixigo, one of the leading travel platforms, to introduce a premium co-branded credit card tailored for contemporary travellers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This collaboration leverages the financial acumen of AU SFB and ixigo’s extensive presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets to provide customers with a seamless fusion of exclusive financial incentives and unmatched travel advantages, said AU Small Finance Bank.

“The ixigo-AU co-branded credit card is designed to empower customers with a seamless, gratifying, and unforgettable travel journey across all travel sectors, including flights, trains, buses, and hotels. This collaborative credit card offers a variety of exclusive advantages that cater to the needs of both frequent and occasional travellers. It is specifically crafted to meet the changing demands of contemporary travellers, who prioritise flexibility, convenience, and value," the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the welcome bonus, customers will additionally earn 1000 reward points and receive ₹1000 worth of ixigo money with their first successful transaction within the initial 30 days of card issuance.

Speaking on the launch of ixigo-AU SFB’s first co-branded credit card, Sanjay Agarwal, Founder and MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, "Research from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) suggests that the travel sector is poised for a significant rebound, with an expected 20.7% year-on-year growth in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This growth indicates a robust spending trend among Indian tourists in 2023. Recognizing this, AU Small Finance Bank has partnered with ixigo, India’s foremost travel platform catering to the next billion users, to offer unparalleled banking services to travel enthusiasts. The ixigo-AU Credit Card showcases AU’s banking innovation and ixigo’s travel expertise, ushering in a new era of rewards and convenience."

Rajnish Kumar & Aloke Bajpai, Co-founders, ixigo, added, “At ixigo, our emphasis has always been on building product innovations & offering services that make travel a seamless experience. We are thrilled to partner with AU Small Finance Bank for the launch of our co-branded credit card. This collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to offer travellers a seamless, rewarding, and memorable journey. With this innovative card, we aim to redefine the travel experience, providing customers with access to credit along with unmatched benefits." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this co-branded card, travellers can take advantage of discounts, up to 10%, on flight, bus, and hotel bookings when using the ixigo platform. The standout features of the ixigo-AU co-branded credit card are its exclusive benefits tailored for train travellers, enhancing the rewards of their journeys. The card offers the convenience of zero payment gateway charges for train bookings twice a month and provides top-tier reward points for all offline and online transactions. Furthermore, it stands as the sole OTA travel credit card offering access to up to eight railway lounges and eight domestic airport lounges each calendar year, with one international lounge access per year available upon request through Priority Pass.

Customers can also benefit from a one percent fuel surcharge waiver on transactions. The card carries an annual fee of ₹999 + GST, which is exempted with ₹1000 spending within the first 30 days. Additionally, the annual fee for the subsequent year is also waived upon reaching a minimum spend of ₹1 lakh in the preceding year.

