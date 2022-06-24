AU Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Details inside

Interest rates for terms of 1 day to 45 months have increased from 6.35 per cent to 6.90 per cent, a 55 basis point increase. The bank will now give an interest rate of 6.45 per cent on deposits maturing in 45 months and one day to less than 60 months, up from 6.35 per cent before, and on term deposits maturing in 60 months to 120 months, the interest rate at AU Small Finance Bank has increased by 15 basis points, or bps, to 6.90 per cent which was earlier 6.75%.