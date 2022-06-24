AU Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Details inside

AU Small Finance Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. With effect from today, 24th June 2022, the new interest rates will be in force.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
AU Small Finance Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. With effect from today 24th June 2022, the new interest rates will be in force and following the revision the bank is now offering a regular interest rate of 3.75% - 6.90% and 4.25% - 7.40% to senior citizens on term deposits maturing in 7 days to 120 months.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
AU Small Finance Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. With effect from today 24th June 2022, the new interest rates will be in force and following the revision the bank is now offering a regular interest rate of 3.75% - 6.90% and 4.25% - 7.40% to senior citizens on term deposits maturing in 7 days to 120 months.
AU Small Finance Bank FD Rates 2022
The bank will continue to provide a 3.75 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 1 month and 15 days, and a 4.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 month and 16 days to 3 months. The interest rate on term deposits that mature in 3 months, 1 day to 6 months will remain at 4.75 per cent, while the interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 6 months, 1 day to 12 months has increased from 5.25 per cent to 5.35 per cent, a 10 basis points increase.
AU Small Finance Bank FD Rates 2022
The bank will continue to provide a 3.75 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 1 month and 15 days, and a 4.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 month and 16 days to 3 months. The interest rate on term deposits that mature in 3 months, 1 day to 6 months will remain at 4.75 per cent, while the interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 6 months, 1 day to 12 months has increased from 5.25 per cent to 5.35 per cent, a 10 basis points increase.
AU Small Finance Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.60% which was earlier 6.50% a hike of 10 bps on deposits of 12 months 1 day to 15 months and on deposits maturing in 15 months 1 day to 24 months the bank has hiked interest rate from 6.35% to 6.45% a hike of 10 bps. The interest rate on term deposits maturing in 24 months and 1 day to 36 months has increased from 6.75 per cent to 6.90 per cent, a 15 basis point increase.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Interest rates for terms of 1 day to 45 months have increased from 6.35 per cent to 6.90 per cent, a 55 basis point increase. The bank will now give an interest rate of 6.45 per cent on deposits maturing in 45 months and one day to less than 60 months, up from 6.35 per cent before, and on term deposits maturing in 60 months to 120 months, the interest rate at AU Small Finance Bank has increased by 15 basis points, or bps, to 6.90 per cent which was earlier 6.75%.
Click on the image to enlarge
AU Small Finance Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens
On deposits across all tenors, only resident senior citizen customers of AU Small Finance Bank will continue to get an additional rate of 0.50% over and above the regular rate. Here are the revised interest rates for senior citizens effective from today.
Click on the image to enlarge
AU Small Finance Bank RD Rates
A recurring deposit (RD) scheme with a maturity range of 3 months to 120 months is provided by AU Small Finance Bank. According to the bank’s website “For Recurring Deposits, the interest on Deposits is compounded at quarterly intervals, at the applicable rates. The interest will be calculated from the date the instalment is paid."