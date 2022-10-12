AU Small Finance Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits and savings account

AU Small Finance Bank Savings Account Rates

The bank would give a 3.50% interest rate on savings account balances less than INR 1 lac, and a 5.00% interest rate on savings account balances between INR 1 lac and INR 10 lacs. AU Small Finance Bank is now giving an interest rate of 6.00% on savings account balances ranging from INR 10 Lacs to INR 25 Lacs, with a maximum interest rate of 7% on balances ranging from INR 25 Lacs to INR 1 Crore. Customers will now get an interest rate of 6.50% on savings account balances of INR 1 Crore to less than INR 2 Crores, and an interest rate of 6.25% on savings account balances of INR 2 Crore to less than INR 5 Crores. AU Small Finance Bank currently offers a 6.00% interest rate on savings account balances ranging from INR 5 crore to less than INR 10 crore. Savings account interest will be determined daily based on the available balance and paid by the bank at monthly intervals, i.e. at the end of each month.