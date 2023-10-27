AU Small Finance Bank introduces its first Green Fixed Deposit; all you need to know
AU Small Finance Bank is proud to present the Planet First - AU Green Fixed Deposit, where the proceeds are committed to supporting environmentally-conscious initiatives.
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India’s leading Small Finance Bank, is delighted to announce the launch of its inaugural Green Fixed Deposit (FD) known as Planet First – AU Green Fixed Deposit. This innovative financial product has been meticulously crafted to direct its entire proceeds towards bolstering renewable and environmentally friendly initiatives, such as solar power generation and electric mobility solutions. AU SFB stands at the forefront, uniquely poised to make a significant contribution to fostering positive change by progressively offering such retail products in alignment with regulatory directives and promoting sustainability.