AU Small Finance Bank introduces Mastercard Debit Card for corporate salary clientele; check key features
AU Small Finance Bank has unveiled the Mastercard Debit Card for its Corporate Salary customers. The card offers discounts on movie tickets, dining, online food delivery, groceries, travel bookings, online shopping, and health and fitness products.
AU Small Finance Bank has officially unveiled its collaboration with Mastercard, heralding the introduction of the Mastercard Debit Card. This innovative offering is tailor-made for the bank’s Corporate Salary customers and is rolled out with the overarching theme of #Swipe&Save.