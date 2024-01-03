AU Small Finance Bank has officially unveiled its collaboration with Mastercard , heralding the introduction of the Mastercard Debit Card. This innovative offering is tailor-made for the bank’s Corporate Salary customers and is rolled out with the overarching theme of #Swipe&Save.

The recently launched Mastercard Debit Card caters to the lifestyle requirements of the contemporary Corporate Salary class by presenting exclusive deals across various prominent categories. In the realm of entertainment, users can avail of a 20 per cent discount on movie tickets at BookMyShow and PVR INOX Limited. Dining options come with a 15 per cent discount on EazyDiner and Zomato.

Online food delivery enthusiasts can benefit from a 30 per cent discount on Swiggy and a flat Rs. 100 off on Zomato. Grocery savings are facilitated through offers from bigbasket and others. Travel aficionados using the Mastercard Debit Card can enjoy up to a 15 per cent discount on bookings with Yatra and ixigo. Additionally, online shopping is enhanced with a 10 per cent instant discount at Amazon Fashion and TATA CLiQ Luxury. Health and fitness-conscious individuals can seize a flat 10 per cent discount at Pharmeasy.

The #Swipe&Save theme underscores not only the act of transactions but the concrete savings associated with every swipe. Through this strategic initiative, AU Small Finance Bank has established itself as a holistic participant in the financial sector, effectively aligning with the three primary card networks in India.

On the launching of the Mastercard Debit Card, Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “In our pursuit of being a customer-centric bank, we believe in providing our customers with access to a whole range of benefits. The launch of the Mastercard Debit Card is a significant step in this direction as it completes the debit cards’ offering including all three major card networks. We start by offering this privilege to our salary customers, and this association will soon extend to other products, ensuring a comprehensive and rewarding banking experience for all. This collaboration with Mastercard is more than just a partnership; it’s a commitment to enhancing the financial well-being of our customers, encapsulated in every #Swipe&Save moment."

Underlining the benefits for cardholders, Anubhav Gupta, Senior Vice President, Mastercard, said, “Mastercard is delighted to collaborate with AU Small Finance Bank to facilitate the launch of this new card. From travel, dining, online food delivery, electronics purchase, to day-to-day grocery shopping, the Mastercard Debit Card will reward cardholders for every transaction. It will also come with an exciting loyalty program that will appeal to users across segments. Mastercard stands committed to collaborating with banks and delivering exciting financial products and solutions."

Packed with an appealing loyalty program, the Mastercard Debit Card ensures cardholders enjoy a rewarding experience, emphasizing that banking involves not only spending but also gaining. The prominent offers linked to this debit card enhance the overall customer experience, offering a variety of benefits across different categories. The increased purchase limits address diverse needs, offering flexibility and empowerment to AU Small Finance Bank’s customers.

