Auto insurance: Here’s how to avoid disputes this monsoon

A few precautions can, however, help to get the claims settled in case of damages due to flooding. If your car is submerged in water, wait for the water to recede. Inform the insurer about the situation and ask it to suggest the next steps. “In such cases, an insurance company could ask you to tow the vehicle to the closest garage in its network for inspection," said Datta. Unless you have a roadside assistance cover or add-on, you would need to bear the cost of towing the car to the garage.