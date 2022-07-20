Auto or active investment: Which option is better for NPS?

Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, explained, “Subscribers should consider looking at three factors if they want the active choice. The first factor is the ability to make decisions on asset allocation choices depending on valuations of different asset classes or access to investment advice. The second is the investors‘ asset allocations elsewhere via other platforms, as the NPS would only be a subset of the investor’s overall portfolio. For instance, if the investor has a debt-heavy portfolio elsewhere, he may choose to have more equities in the NPS and hence not want an auto option. Third is the time needed to review the NPS portfolio on an ongoing basis to make active choices and switch where needed."

