Auto-renewal of FDs may not be a good option for you

“The policy for auto-renewal vary from bank to bank. While some renew for the same period as the original FD, others may renew for a specific period, say one year. However, this may not be the best interest you can avail of. So, if you were manually renewing the FD, you might do it for, say 15 months, to get the highest rate of interest," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com, a financial services platform.